AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 57,166 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 407.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,166 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 11,967 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 91,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,950 shares during the period. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $42.18 on Monday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $56.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.94 per share, for a total transaction of $28,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 4,600 shares of company stock worth $123,976 over the last ninety days.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

