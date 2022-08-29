Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Holdings Lowered by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95,626 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $362,442,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 505.2% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 4,177,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,487,180 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,413,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,884 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,902,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Manulife Financial by 656.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,150 shares in the last quarter. 47.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MFC opened at $17.83 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02. Manulife Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $22.19. The company has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MFC. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

