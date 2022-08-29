AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,022 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,658 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $3,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 619,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 242,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 120.6% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 66,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 36,588 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TMHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. B. Riley cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $26.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.50. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52 week low of $20.05 and a 52 week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.75.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.42. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 11.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

Featured Articles

