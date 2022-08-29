Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FXCOW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 344,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Financial Strategies Acquisition during the first quarter worth $36,000.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FXCOW opened at $0.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.07. Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.38.
Financial Strategies Acquisition Company Profile
Financial Strategies Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying businesses in the financial technology and financial services sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
