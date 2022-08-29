Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Arbe Robotics Price Performance
Shares of ARBEW stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68.
Arbe Robotics Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbe Robotics (ARBEW)
- The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
- Why Trading Volume is Unusually High on These 3 Stocks
- Can NetApp Resume Its Rally After Strong Earnings Guidance?
- Three Reasons Why Medtronic Stock can be a Recession Winner
- Rivian Rising to the Challenge
Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.