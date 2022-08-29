Yakira Capital Management Inc. Has $48,000 Holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBEW – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,487 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ARBEW stock opened at $0.70 on Monday. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $0.41 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.68.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

