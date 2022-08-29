AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,779 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 8,214 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $3,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in VMware in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in VMware in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VMW opened at $118.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.45. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $167.83.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.03. VMware had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 41.24%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $1,637,556.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 9,148 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total transaction of $1,180,549.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 189,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,405,548.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 12,532 shares of VMware stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,637,556.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,853,450.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,220. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on VMware to $136.00 and set a “sector weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler cut VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

