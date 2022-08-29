Yakira Capital Management Inc. Sells 186,529 Shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ISLE – Get Rating) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,529 shares during the quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISLE. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 430.3% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 463,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 375,734 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 997,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,815,000 after buying an additional 255,233 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition by 254.7% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 77,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 55,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Trading Down 1.3 %

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition

Isleworth Healthcare Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business in the biopharmaceutical or medical technology/device industries.

