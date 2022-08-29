15,614 Shares in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Digital Health Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $395,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,334,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,666,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,940,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Digital Health Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $5,000,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digital Health Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of DHAC stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Digital Health Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.02.

Digital Health Acquisition Company Profile

Digital Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology and healthcare focused businesses.

