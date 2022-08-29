EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.28

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

EPR Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. EPR Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 141.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect EPR Properties to earn $4.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.1%.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE EPR opened at $45.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.00, a current ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.65. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $41.14 and a 52 week high of $56.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR Properties ( NYSE:EPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $160.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.39 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 26.09%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on EPR shares. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPR. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 6.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 4.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 1.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EPR Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

