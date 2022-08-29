boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in August

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

boohoo group Stock Performance

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. boohoo group has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.72) price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of boohoo group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 65 ($0.79) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of boohoo group from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 67 ($0.81) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.87) price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, boohoo group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.29.

boohoo group Company Profile

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

