Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Purchased by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,847 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $16,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 704.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Stock Performance

NYSE RS opened at $194.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.02 by $0.13. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 30.46% and a net margin of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total value of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,948,581.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.