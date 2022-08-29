Ark Restaurants Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ARKR opened at $20.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.30 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Ark Restaurants has a 1-year low of $15.31 and a 1-year high of $22.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34.

Insider Activity at Ark Restaurants

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ark Restaurants news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $92,015.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,010. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. acquired 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $247,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,788.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 27,907 shares of company stock valued at $497,854 in the last 90 days. 40.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ark Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ark Restaurants by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 9,638 shares during the period. 14.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ark Restaurants in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Ark Restaurants

Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. As of December 20, 2021, it owned and operated 17 restaurants and bars, including four restaurants located in New York City; one in Washington, DC; five in Las Vegas, Nevada; one in Atlantic City, New Jersey; four on the east coast of Florida; and two on the gulf coast of Alabama, as well as had 17 fast food concepts and catering operations.

