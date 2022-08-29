Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 231,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the July 31st total of 410,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 105.1 days.

Brambles Trading Down 3.7 %

BMBLF stock opened at $8.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.53. Brambles has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $9.26.

Get Brambles alerts:

Brambles Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

Receive News & Ratings for Brambles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brambles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.