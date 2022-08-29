117,076 Shares in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Bought by Yakira Capital Management Inc.

Yakira Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 117,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Xeris Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the first quarter worth $30,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.63 on Monday. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $220.92 million and a P/E ratio of -1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

About Xeris Biopharma

Xeris Biopharma ( NASDAQ:XERS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. Xeris Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 203.44% and a negative net margin of 171.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

