Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 59,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 53,658 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 98,862 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 42,035 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 179,562 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:HIX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.56. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $7.62.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Announces Dividend

Western Asset High Income Fund II Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

