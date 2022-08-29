Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the July 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of Communications stock opened at $14.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.55. Bank of Communications has a 1 year low of $14.18 and a 1 year high of $17.62.

Bank of Communications Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were paid a $1.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.55%. Bank of Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.76%.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

