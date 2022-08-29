Yakira Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 75,300 Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RNER – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 75,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Mount Rainier Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,970,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,906,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,851,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mount Rainier Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,350,000.

Mount Rainier Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.09.

Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on technology focused businesses. Mount Rainier Acquisition Corp.

