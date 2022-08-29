BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Short Interest Update

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 133,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BBSEY stock opened at $5.55 on Monday. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $6.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSEY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of BB Seguridade Participações from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Brokerage. The Insurance segment offers life, property and vehicle, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

