Yakira Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITAQU. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth $4,465,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ITAQU opened at $9.98 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $10.17.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Company Profile

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

