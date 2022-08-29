Yakira Capital Management Inc. Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 416.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th.
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
