PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $70.63 Million Stock Position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Alleghany worth $70,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alleghany by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 35 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 716.7% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 49 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the first quarter worth $84,000. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Trading Down 0.1 %

Y opened at $841.21 on Monday. Alleghany Co. has a twelve month low of $585.10 and a twelve month high of $862.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $836.23 and a 200-day moving average of $804.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 0.57.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany ( NYSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $17.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.15 by ($0.87). Alleghany had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $17.39 EPS.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

