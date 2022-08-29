PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 262,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $69,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 61.5% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,331 shares in the company, valued at $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $5,151,931 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE BDX opened at $253.73 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.46 and a fifty-two week high of $280.62. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.69 and a 200-day moving average of $255.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BDX. Citigroup lowered Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

