PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,547 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.36% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $70,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,554,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,979,000 after buying an additional 3,341,600 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 76.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,650,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,317,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,420,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,261,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,377,000 after acquiring an additional 652,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 931.0% during the 1st quarter. Nationwide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,996,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $87.90 on Monday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $81.26 and a one year high of $107.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.847 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

