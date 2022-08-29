AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.23% of AmerisourceBergen worth $72,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,216 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth $188,449,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 104.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 897,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,899,000 after purchasing an additional 459,018 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,807,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,658,000 after purchasing an additional 338,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,060.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 303,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,922,000 after purchasing an additional 277,159 shares during the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABC has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays raised AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.55.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold a total of 34,440 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,374 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ABC opened at $146.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.92. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.90. The stock has a market cap of $30.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $60.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 350.60% and a net margin of 0.78%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

