iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,493,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,500 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.17% of iShares Gold Trust worth $55,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,899,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,543,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,878 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 20,873,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,598,000 after purchasing an additional 831,987 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 231.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,629,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,384,000 after buying an additional 6,025,918 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after buying an additional 854,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,985,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,347,000 after buying an additional 147,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $32.20 and a 12-month high of $39.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.20.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

