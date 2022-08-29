iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,129,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,309 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.39% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $94,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.15. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.088 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

