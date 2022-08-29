PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 9,188 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $56,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $85.30 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.22.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.79.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

