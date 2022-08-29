PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $90.32 Million Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,790 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $90,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,498,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,547 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,011,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,173,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,365 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,341,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,014,211,000 after purchasing an additional 72,889 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,525,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,478,000,000 after purchasing an additional 289,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 11.3% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,785,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,804,000 after purchasing an additional 791,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MMC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 2.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $165.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average is $159.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.36% and a return on equity of 31.24%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

Further Reading

