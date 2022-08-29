AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 43,144 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 163.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,588 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,144 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COOP. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 25,580 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth about $923,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 337,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,425,000 after purchasing an additional 78,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 34.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COOP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

Insider Activity

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,490,696.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,610,160. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $44.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.49. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.81 and a fifty-two week high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.70 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 39.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

