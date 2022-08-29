Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,189 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Down 0.9 %

V stock opened at $201.14 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $185.91 and a one year high of $236.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.24 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.28 and a 200-day moving average of $209.39.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Visa

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total value of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Visa from $278.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

