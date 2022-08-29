AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,873 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1,133.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 98.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Digital Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $343,724.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares in the company, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $125.27 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.01 and its 200 day moving average is $134.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DLR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.14.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

