AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 70,508 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Old Republic International by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 11,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Republic International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st.

Old Republic International Trading Down 0.2 %

Old Republic International Increases Dividend

Shares of Old Republic International stock opened at $23.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.74 and a 200 day moving average of $23.82. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 20.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

Further Reading

