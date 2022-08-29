AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,702 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 34.9% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EQR. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Evercore ISI set a $86.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $97.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.1 %

In other news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 6,665 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total value of $467,216.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $76.03 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.81. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $94.32.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.08%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

