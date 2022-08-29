AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 117.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 36,063 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 11,168.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 111,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 110,342 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Long Pond Capital LP raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 4,124,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,890,000 after acquiring an additional 282,791 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 88,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 51,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total transaction of $366,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at $738,496.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Down 2.1 %

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.26 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 63.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 15.67%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.60.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

