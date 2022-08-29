Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 568,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.49% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $87,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 383.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 13,222 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,367,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTWO stock opened at $127.47 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.85 and a 12-month high of $195.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.71.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.32.

In other news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

