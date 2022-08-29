Eagle Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.68% of MarketAxess worth $87,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 18.4% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 549,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,940,000 after acquiring an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 5,746.6% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 64,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,426,000 after acquiring an additional 63,155 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 522,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,881,000 after acquiring an additional 56,876 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MKTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $316.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MarketAxess from $286.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $338.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.22.

Insider Activity

MarketAxess Stock Performance

In other news, insider Christophe Pierre Danie Roupie sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.03, for a total value of $495,952.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,789.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $244.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $265.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39 and a beta of 0.59. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.89 and a 1 year high of $487.79.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $182.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 2nd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.89%.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

