Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $86.34 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 441,246 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,338,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.28% of Expedia Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 5,265.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,504,849 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $294,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,800 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth $236,266,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 12,683,542 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,292,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,220,557 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,847,057,000 after purchasing an additional 469,338 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 85.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 700,348 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $126,566,000 after purchasing an additional 322,812 shares during the period. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on EXPE. UBS Group increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on Expedia Group to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $167.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $103.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.70 and a 12-month high of $217.72. The firm has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.77) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

