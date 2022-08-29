Eagle Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,187 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Mondelez International worth $83,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Mondelez International by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ opened at $62.73 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.24. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.63 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

