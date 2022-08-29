Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 910,862 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,003,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910,862 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.10% of Planet Fitness worth $84,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Planet Fitness by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,771,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,075,000 after purchasing an additional 748,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,223,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,839,000 after acquiring an additional 329,902 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,202,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,890,000 after acquiring an additional 11,745 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,373,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares during the period. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,580,000 after acquiring an additional 216,308 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PLNT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Planet Fitness from $108.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.42.

PLNT stock opened at $74.64 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.65. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $224.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.13 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 24.38% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment segments. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

