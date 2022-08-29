Dynamite (DYNMT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,595.57

Dynamite (DYNMT) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 29th. One Dynamite coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 22.7% lower against the US dollar. Dynamite has a market cap of $3,595.57 and $30,063.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $97.55 or 0.00488035 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000181 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000567 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.24 or 0.01862320 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005696 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Dynamite Profile

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 724,257 coins and its circulating supply is 385,551 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip.

Buying and Selling Dynamite

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

