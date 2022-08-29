Metro Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share on Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

Metro Price Performance

Metro stock opened at C$70.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of C$16.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$69.84. Metro has a 52 week low of C$59.14 and a 52 week high of C$73.54.

Get Metro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Metro from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Metro from C$74.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Metro from C$73.00 to C$71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metro has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.89.

About Metro

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.