Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.062 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Choice Properties REIT Price Performance
Choice Properties REIT has a 12-month low of C$11.59 and a 12-month high of C$14.26.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.
Choice Properties REIT Company Profile
Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.
