Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Exchange Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

Exchange Income Price Performance

Shares of TSE:EIF opened at C$47.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.95. Exchange Income has a 12-month low of C$37.79 and a 12-month high of C$51.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.74. The company has a market cap of C$1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exchange Income in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$55.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. ATB Capital increased their target price on Exchange Income from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$61.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exchange Income Company Profile

In other Exchange Income news, Senior Officer Adam Terwin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$41.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$418,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at C$418,500.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Articles

