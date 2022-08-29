RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Declares $0.26 Quarterly Dividend

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

RLI has increased its dividend payment by an average of 16.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 48 years. RLI has a dividend payout ratio of 23.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RLI to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.2%.

RLI stock opened at $114.12 on Monday. RLI has a fifty-two week low of $96.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $113.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68 and a beta of 0.34.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.47. RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm had revenue of $213.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that RLI will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jordan W. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.88, for a total transaction of $119,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,653.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RLI. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of RLI by 24.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 594,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,767,000 after buying an additional 116,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RLI by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,723,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,518,000 after purchasing an additional 89,655 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RLI in the first quarter worth $6,815,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of RLI by 193.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 45,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RLI by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 443,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,055,000 after buying an additional 45,324 shares during the period. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on RLI in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.25.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

