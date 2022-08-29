SparksPay Price Reaches $0.0025 (SPK)

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 29th. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. SparksPay has a total market cap of $29,523.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000250 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,605,184 coins and its circulating supply is 11,722,543 coins. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SparksPay’s official website is sparkspay.io.

Buying and Selling SparksPay

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SparksPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

