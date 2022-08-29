AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.36, with a volume of 4 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

Specifically, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total value of $598,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,318,185.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on APP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AppLovin from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial cut their price target on AppLovin from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.25.

AppLovin Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $776.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AppLovin Co. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of AppLovin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin during the 4th quarter worth about $914,943,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,938,000 after purchasing an additional 791,261 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,686,000 after purchasing an additional 641,647 shares during the period. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,999,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in AppLovin by 1,194.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.