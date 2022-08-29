Minto Apartment Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:MI)

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Minto Apartment (TSE:MI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$2.59. The company had revenue of C$35.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.20 million.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Minto Apartment in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

