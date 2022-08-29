Qurate Retail, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $2.00 (NASDAQ:QRTEP)

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.00 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.
Qurate Retail Price Performance
Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $60.53 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. Qurate Retail has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.
