First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of 0.196 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th.

First National Financial Price Performance

First National Financial stock opened at C$37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5,933.00, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.03. First National Financial has a one year low of C$32.12 and a one year high of C$46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$37.88.

Get First National Financial alerts:

First National Financial (TSE:FN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$251.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$199.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First National Financial will post 3.1600003 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First National Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, insider FNSC Holdings Inc. acquired 3,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$32.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,036.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,745,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$255,215,081.70.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FN. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. CIBC reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$43.00 to C$36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on First National Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, First National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.14.

About First National Financial

(Get Rating)

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services commercial and residential mortgages in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial segments. It offers single-family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.