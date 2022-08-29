Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the July 31st total of 78,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 199.0 days.

OTCMKTS BIRDF opened at $5.32 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $8.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.52.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BIRDF. Raymond James reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Bird Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Bird Construction from C$12.50 to C$10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.92.

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

